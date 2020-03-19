Sandringham pupils claim Newham netball honours

Sandringham pupils came out on top in the key stage two year five/six mixed netball competition staged by the Newham Schools’ Sports Association.

Eight schools from the Newham and Langdon School Sport Partnerships took part in two groups of four, with Sandringham beating St Joachim’s (2-0), Keir Hardie (6-0) and Scott Wilkie (4-1) to top theirs.

They saw off Lathom (4-0) in the quarter-finals and Southern Road (2-0) in the semi-finals, before a 1-0 win over St Edward’s saw them take the silverware.

St Edward’s had beaten Lathom (1-0) and Southern Road (2-0), but lost to Hallsville (1-0) in their group, before knocking out Keir Hardie (8-0) and St Joachim’s (2-0) to reach the final.

Southern Road beat St Joachim’s (3-0) to win the third-place play-off.