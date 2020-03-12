Search

School Sport: Sandringham crowned badminton champions

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 March 2020

Sandringham were crowned champions of the year 5/6 Badminton Racket Competition (Pic: Pat Hector)

Sandringham Primary School pupils served up a gold medal at the Langdon Academy key stage two year five and six badminton racket competition.

A total of 11 teams entered, with them having to take part in different categories, including ladder, catch, crazy, ready and switch across the afternoon at the Newham Leisure Centre.

After all the events had taken place Sandringham were crowned champions with a total of 66 points amassed.

Southern Road finished as runners-up with 62 points while St Edward's bagged third place with 58 points - both providing stern competition for the eventual champions by all finishing near the top of each event.

Sandringham scored their biggest points haul in the ready competition

Carpenters, Lathom, St Joachim's, Ranelagh, Winsor, Curwen, Gainsborough and Keir Hardie made up the rest of the teams that took part in the events.

