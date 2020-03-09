Sandringham beat St Joachim's to win hockey tournament

Sandringham and St Joachim's in the final of the year five and six hockey tournament. Picture: Patrick Hector Archant

Sandringham came out on top in the Key Stage Two Year Five and Six Mixed Hockey Competition last Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which was held at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, saw schools from across the local area compete against each other for a trophy.

The teams were split into two separate groups, with the top two teams from each advancing into the semi-finals.

Eventual winners Sandringham topped the first group with 25 points, winning all five of the games they played in.

Finishing in second on 21 points was St Joachim's, who lost just one of their group games.

Nelson topped group two by also winning all five of their games while St Edward's finished in second place.

St Joachim's prevailed over Nelson with a 7-4 victory to set up a final with Sandringham, who beat St Edward's 3-2.

And it was Sandringham who took home the prize, beating St Joachim's 3-0 in the final.