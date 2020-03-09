Search

Advanced search

Sandringham beat St Joachim's to win hockey tournament

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 March 2020

Sandringham and St Joachim's in the final of the year five and six hockey tournament. Picture: Patrick Hector

Sandringham and St Joachim's in the final of the year five and six hockey tournament. Picture: Patrick Hector

Archant

Sandringham came out on top in the Key Stage Two Year Five and Six Mixed Hockey Competition last Tuesday.

The event, which was held at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, saw schools from across the local area compete against each other for a trophy.

The teams were split into two separate groups, with the top two teams from each advancing into the semi-finals.

Eventual winners Sandringham topped the first group with 25 points, winning all five of the games they played in.

Finishing in second on 21 points was St Joachim's, who lost just one of their group games.

Nelson topped group two by also winning all five of their games while St Edward's finished in second place.

St Joachim's prevailed over Nelson with a 7-4 victory to set up a final with Sandringham, who beat St Edward's 3-2.

And it was Sandringham who took home the prize, beating St Joachim's 3-0 in the final.

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

O’s boss Embleton pleased with his side’s control in Cambridge victory

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

East London boroughs take part in adoption agency launched by Fame Academy TV presenters Carrie and David Grant

Robert South, Havering's director of children's services & Belinda Bhatti, team manager, Havering's Children's Services, join Carrie & David Grant at the Adopt London launch. Picture: Havering Council

Sandringham beat St Joachim’s to win hockey tournament

Sandringham and St Joachim's in the final of the year five and six hockey tournament. Picture: Patrick Hector
Drive 24