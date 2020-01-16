East London Vixens romp past Southwold

East London VIxens face the camera Archant

East London Vixens ran in 11 tries in a 65-0 romp against Southwold in National Challenge One East at West Ham's Memorial Ground.

Alina Dinita led the way with four tries, as the visitors struggled with the pace and power of the Vixens backs.

Front row Katie Walsh was first to touch down and Aoife Farrell went over soon after, on her return from a hand injury.

Dinita opened her account on 15 minutes and went over again after Walsh had scored her second try.

Right wing Maria Lamont was next to touch down, with Farrell converting to make it 32-0 at half-time, but prop Beth Langdon suffered an ankle injury.

Dinita completed her treble after the restart and Rachel Edmead went on a mazy run past several Southwold rivals to go under the posts, with Katie Gemal converting.

Christine Kizito, Caitlin McArdle and Dinita added further tries in the last 15 minutes, all converted by Gemal, to keep Vixens in touch with leaders Hackney.