Barking’s Moreland expects tough test at Steelers

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 January 2019

Barking director of rugby Andrew Moreland (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gale Street outfit cruised to a 41-20 victory at home to Old Cooperians last weekend

Andrew Moreland says Barking will take belief from winning their earlier meeting with Kings Cross Steelers, but knows they face a tough task away from home in London Three Essex on Saturday.

When the sides met in October, the Gale Street outfit claimed a 20-12 victory at home.

Barking will be looking to complete the double over Steelers this weekend, but will visit a team that has won their last six in the league.

And director of rugby Moreland is aware that the form Kings Cross are in will make them a difficult opponent for the Gale Street outfit.

“We beat Steelers earlier in the season, but they are in good form currently and we know they’re strong defensively,” he added.

“We’ve learned a lesson this season and that is we need to stick to our game plan.

“There seems to be mini-leagues forming in this division and if we could get into the top half of the table before the end of the season, it would help us kick on next year.”

Barking will visit Steelers full of confidence after beating Old Cooperians 41-20 at home last weekend.

Moreland hailed that display as his side’s best since their victory over Canvey Island on the opening day of the season and will hope his team can build on that this Saturday.

And with the season fast approaching its climax, the director of rugby is aware the Gale Street club must continue to play to those levels in the coming weeks.

“The season is ticking down and there isn’t much of it left so we know we need to perform like we did against Old Cooperians on a regular basis,” he added.

“If we can perform to those levels, we can start looking up the table rather than looking over our shoulders.”

Barking's Moreland expects tough test at Steelers

