Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

PUBLISHED: 10:30 12 September 2019

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

PA Archive/PA Images

Virtual tackle body suit gives you the chance to feel the force

If you think you could live with the best that rugby union has to offer than there is a chance for you to feel the force on Friday.

As the Rugby World Cup in Japan kicks into life, you could get into the spirit coming face-to-face with icons of the game Chris Robshaw, Maggie Alphonsi and Jason Robinson.

Contactless Tackle is on Friday, September 13 organised by principal sponsors Mastercard.

They will unveil a new virtual reality experience allowing fans to feel the real power of a professional tackle, using a first of its kind body suit calibrated to give the wearer the sensation of a professional rugby tackle.

The event, launching in the run-up to the first match of the Rugby World Cup, will start at noon and run until 7pm on Friday.

The experience is open to anyone over the age of 16 willing to give it a try at the venue in Exchange Square in London, close to Liverpool Street station.

