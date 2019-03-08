Search

Nelson crowned tag rugby title

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 March 2019

Nelson were crowned KS5 Year Five/Six Tag Rugby Mixed champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Nelson pupils shone in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event as they won the KS5 Year Five/Six Tag mixed rugby competition.

St Helen's finished KS5 Year Five/Six Tag Rugby Mixed runners-up (Pic: Pat Hector)St Helen's finished KS5 Year Five/Six Tag Rugby Mixed runners-up (Pic: Pat Hector)

A total of 15 schools took part with three groups overall – the top two from each group progressed into the quarter-finals with the top two three place seeds all going through.

Nelson didn’t get off to the best of starts as they drew all three of their group matches Curwen, Sandringham and St Helen’s – meaning they only finished third in group two but managed to do enough to get into the knock-out stages.

They sealed a 3-1 victory over group one winners Lathom to bag a spot in the semi-finals where they once again drew with Sandringham.

However they won the three tags possession challenge to earn a spot in the final.

Nelson were crowned champions of the tournament after nabbing a 1-0 win over fellow group rivals St Helen’s.

