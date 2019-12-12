School Sport: Lathom win mixed tag rugby tournament

Lathom pupils came out on top in a key stage two mixed tag rugby competition held by the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership.

A total of 11 teams from nine schools took part in three round-robin groups, with Lathom beating Avenue and Aldersbrook B to qualify.

And following a 3-3 draw with St Joachim's in the quarter-finals, they won a three-tag possession eliminator to reach the semi-finals.

And they beat Nelson in the same way after their tie ended in a 4-4 draw, before edging Sandringham (3-2) in the final.

Sandringham had beaten Nelson, Gordon and Aldersbrook in their group, then see off Avenue and St Edward's in the knockout stages.

Nelson won a third-place play-off against St Edward's after beating Aldersbrook and Gordon in their group and Sandringham B in the quarter-finals, before losing to Lathom.