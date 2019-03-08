Former England star Haskell joins KX Steelers at London Pride march

KX Steelers chairman Matthew Webb and James Haskell (Pic: KX Steelers) Archant

Former England rugby star James Haskell joined the Kings Cross Steelers, the world's first gay and inclusive rugby club, as they took part in their first Pride in London march.

KX Steelers at London Pride march (Pic: KX Steelers) KX Steelers at London Pride march (Pic: KX Steelers)

Other England rugby players, including women's player Sue Day, and Steelers players walked through the streets of London to show their support to the community.

Matt Webb, chairman of Kings Cross Steelers RFC, said: "This year marked 50 years of the Stonewall riots which was a pivotal moment in LGBT+ history.

"As the first ever gay and inclusive rugby club, established over 20 years ago, we've seen vast improvements in the reception we get from other teams.

"However our players still face homophobic behaviour and language both on and off the pitch which is a stark reminder why clubs like ours still exist.

"We are overjoyed with the presence of role models and allies such as Sue Day and James Haskell joining us on the march."