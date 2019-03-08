Search

Former England star Haskell joins KX Steelers at London Pride march

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 July 2019

KX Steelers chairman Matthew Webb and James Haskell (Pic: KX Steelers)

KX Steelers chairman Matthew Webb and James Haskell (Pic: KX Steelers)

Archant

Former England rugby star James Haskell joined the Kings Cross Steelers, the world's first gay and inclusive rugby club, as they took part in their first Pride in London march.

KX Steelers at London Pride march (Pic: KX Steelers)KX Steelers at London Pride march (Pic: KX Steelers)

Other England rugby players, including women's player Sue Day, and Steelers players walked through the streets of London to show their support to the community.

Matt Webb, chairman of Kings Cross Steelers RFC, said: "This year marked 50 years of the Stonewall riots which was a pivotal moment in LGBT+ history.

"As the first ever gay and inclusive rugby club, established over 20 years ago, we've seen vast improvements in the reception we get from other teams.

"However our players still face homophobic behaviour and language both on and off the pitch which is a stark reminder why clubs like ours still exist.

"We are overjoyed with the presence of role models and allies such as Sue Day and James Haskell joining us on the march."

Central Park to host weekend of free family fun

Taal Tarongo will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Safeguarding issues leads to sudden closure of children's respite centre in Plaistow

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate launches All Champion's Charity

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page

