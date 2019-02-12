Search

Kingsford crowned Jason Leonard champions

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 February 2019

Kingsford under-14’s face the camera (Pic: Thomas Quinn)

Archant

Kingsford Community School under-14’s rugby team came up trumps at the Jason Leonard tournament hosted at Dagenham rugby club.

Kingsford battled to a 2-2 draw against Eastbrook before picking up a 6-0 win against Warren School.

The boys then won a tightly contested final 4-3 with some spectacular carries and drives from Bobby Bada.

Captain Bobby Bada said: “The team were motivated by the chance to be presented the trophy by World Cup Winning hero Jason Leonard.”

PE teacher Thomas Quinn added: “The whole team were a credit to the school and themselves.”

Bobby Bada finished as the top try scorer and the school gave special mentions to Darnell Collier for some unbelievable carries and Timothy Opolot who made countless tackles.

Kingsford: Cabalan, Opolot, Bada, Mukuna, Pashov, Milner, Collier, Johnson, Mayemba, Isidore and Boulton.

