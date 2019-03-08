Search

Kings Cross Steelers and England Rugby march together at pride in London

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 July 2019

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Kings Cross Steelers, the world's first gay and inclusive rugby club, is delighted to be hosting England Rugby in their first Pride in London march on Saturday.

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

England rugby, Steelers players, and a number of others will be walking through the streets of London to show their support to our community.

Matt Webb, Chairman of the Kings Cross Steelers RFC said: "This is no small signal and is representative of the support we have always received from our county and national RFU.

"The work that has gone on in the background this year has been exceptional including the release of England Rugby's updated Transgender policy making it easier for all to play our amazing game.

You may also want to watch:

"Our players still encounter homophobic language both on the pitch and in their daily lives so the work must continue to call this out.

"We cannot wait to march alongside the England Rugby representatives as they make it clear rugby is for all."

Of their first official march at Pride in London Sue Day, Chief Financial Officer - RFU added: "I am so proud that the RFU is participating in the Pride march alongside the Kings Cross Steelers.

"We are demonstrating to the world that we are committed to creating opportunities for all to work in or play rugby regardless of age, race, ability, gender, sexual orientation or background."

"The rugby family was so supportive of me when I came out - and has been ever since - and so it means a lot to me to be able to march with my colleagues at Pride.

"We at the RFU are an inclusive and diverse family who stand up for what we believe in - sport is for all."

