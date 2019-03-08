Search

Cutting is eager to establish a new style as Steelers look for success at Bingham Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:21 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 05 September 2019

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Kings Cross Steelers director Dean Cutting is looking to adopt a new style of play this season as they look ahead to the Bingham Cup 2020 in Ottawa.

The Memorial Park-based outfit are keen to have another 'sustainable' campaign in London Three Essex after a mid-table finish last term.

And Cutting is hoping they can build on being crowned Union Cup champions in Dublin back in June during this campaign.

"We have tried to adopt a new way of playing which we're hoping to take to Bingham which is the World Cup in August 2020," Cutting revealed.

"We're going to practice that throughout the season as we used it in the Union Cup and it worked as we scored 250 points which is like scoring 40 tries and didn't concede a point in all five games."

Cutting did, however, insist it's important to keep pushing on in the league despite having a lot of focus on cup competitions throughout the calendar year.

"League rugby is the bread and butter of any club and that is what you're judged on, by what division you play in, so that remains our key focus immediately, but we've got one eye on Bingham Cup.

"That's something we want to win as we've never won that before, so that is a big focus for the club. It would be nice to win it and go into our 25th anniversary season as champions."

The Steelers finished sixth in their debut season in London Three Essex and Cutting was pleased with his squad's efforts.

"Last year was our first year in that division and that's the highest the club has ever been," he added.

"It was a good finish as we finished mid-table, there were plenty of well established clubs finishing below us, which was quite pleasing.

"There were only two teams we didn't beat across the season and one of those was Epping, who went up, and Chelmsford. This year it will be littered with lots of good teams with Basildon coming down, Braintree finished strong, Harlow have come down, East London and Chelmsford will always be there or thereabouts."

He added: "We're just looking at sustainability within that division so we're becoming recognised as that kind of team. It's about becoming accustomed to this new style of play so we can push next year for bigger things."

