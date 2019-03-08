Search

Kings Cross Steelers suffer defeat on opening day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 September 2019

Kings Cross Steelers pose for a team picture (Pic: KX Steelers)

Kings Cross Steelers suffered a heavy 44-14 defeat at home to Chelmsford on the opening day of the London 3 Essex season.

Two tries from Jack Acorn and Scott James as well as Ryan Ashworth and Jobi Fisher along with two penalties and three conversions from Harry Moseley sealed the points for Chelmsford at Memorial Park in West Ham.

After sustained pressure Chelmsford took the lead in just three minutes, when they were awarded penalty, kicked by Harry Moseley.

Chelmsford then began to give away too many penalties which gave both ground and the opportunity for the Steelers to level the score through a penalty.

But the visitors regrouped and were soon back in the lead before taking a 13-6 lead into the break.

After half-time Steelers scored their only try before Chelmsford ran riot with a number of tries.

The Steelers will now travel away to Harlow this weekend for their first away match of the season.

