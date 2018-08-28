Steelers head into break on a six-game winning streak as they chase down top five

Kings Cross Steelers made it six consecutive victories in the London Three Essex with a 17-10 win over fourth-placed Campion last weekend.

And the win helped them close the gap on the top five in the league as they head into the cup break on a rich vein of form.

Director of Rugby Dean Cutting and his side will now have to wait until Saturday, January 26 for their next clash when they host strugglers Barking at West Ham’s Memorial Ground.

“Preparation for this game was hampered by injuries and unavailability, so many changes were made to visit Campion, who had been on a great run over the last few weeks and only narrowly lost to league leaders Epping Upper Clapton,” said Cutting.

“This was not ideal, however we’ve been on a great winning streak of our own, winning our last five and only conceding 21 points in those games.

“This tenacity of conceding so few points over five games was never more evident than the way KXS went about this game.

“With changes of positions and players taking the field didn’t matter at all, as the players 1-18 showed the same desire, willingness to work for each other, calmness and belief that had been shown over previous weeks to set about their hosts.”

Campion scored one try, which was an interception on their own line to run the length of the field, but Steelers rallied and replied with a converted try of their own, followed by a home penalty.

The second half was an onslaught on the Campion half which resulted in two more tries for KXS and only a penalty for the hosts, making the score 17-10.

The score remained the same despite a final push from Campion as they could not breach the KXS resolute defence and the visitors walked away deserved winners on the day.

With a rest weekend now ahead of them, the Steelers will now focus on the forthcoming visit of Barking and with returning players set to feature, competition for places has never been greater at the club.

The second team will host Bancroft seconds this weekend on the back of also making it consecutive league wins, including a 27-19 victory against local rivals East London seconds.

The thirds will look to bounce back against Thurrock after suffering a heavy 50-10 defeat to Dagenham seconds.