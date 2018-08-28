Kings Cross Steelers stretch winning run to seven games with triumph over Barking

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Kings Cross Steelers continued their very impressive run with a 28-23 win against one time high flyers Barking in their London Three Essex encounter.

The victory extended the Steelers winning run to seven consecutive games on the spin in the league ahead of a weekend off.

KXS started well with purpose and direct running, quickly getting into their stride and scoring two unanswered tries, one of which was converted and two penalties, before Barking knew what had hit them.

After the sustained period of pressure KXS eased off and Barking started getting back into the game and begun to play with some purpose, with the pressure leading to two tries of their own, which were both converted to make the half time score 18-14.

The second half was pretty even in regards to territory with both sides attacking with continued purpose, but final passes and accuracy let both teams down.

Despite the Steelers dominance up front, they only managed two more tries during the period, but it was enough to secure the bonus point and they also kicked one more penalty home.

Barking could only manage two more penalties – with one of them in the dying seconds to earn a losing bonus point.

The Steelers now sit fifth in the league table as they look to continue chasing down the top four.

They now have a weekend off before returning to action on Saturday, February 9 when they travel to strugglers Maldon.

The second team will face an away trip to Benfleet Vikings in the Essex RFU John Adler Trophy on Saturday.

They go into the clash on the back of a 30-12 win over Bancroft seconds last weekend.

The thirds will host Gravesend Moles in a friendly this weekend after an impressive 55-19 win over the Ravens last weekend.