East London show plenty of attacking Will as Mavericks are put to sword on first day

Will Brown scored four tries as East London beat Mavericks (pic ELRFC) Archant

East London ran in 10 tries on their way to a deserved 64-12 win at London Three Essex newcomers Mavericks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scrum-half Will Brown led the way with four tries, as the visitors scored 47 unanswered points in the second half on the opening day of the season.

And head coach Eddiie Gooby was delighted, saying: "All credit to Mavericks who started well and caused us a few early problems as you would expect from a side that went unbeaten at home last season. Once we got into our stride there was no stopping us."

Mavericks were quick out of the blocks playing downhill on their sloping pitch and a hopeful kick through rebounded off a post to set up a converted try on five minutes.

Shell-shocked East London hit back three minutes later as their pack went through the gears and phases to set up fly-half Ryan Billinghurst, who sliced through a gap in the defence to touch down, but full-back Max Stanyard missed the conversion.

Strong defence prevented Mavericks from adding a second try on 12 minutes before injured East London second row Eoin Kelly was replaced by Dave Gibson.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts moveed 12-5 up two minutes later, but East London then began to dominate and after securing lineout ball, the forwards set up a break from centre Ed Brown, before the ball was worked to right wing Kevin O'Donoghue to score in the corner.

The conversion was missed and flanker Nick Parrott knocked on close to the line, before Stanyard went over and converted to make it 17-12 at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic as Parrott carried to create a chance for Brown to score his first try, which Stanyard converted.

Another surge by the forwards saw Gibson go over for another converted try and not even a yellow card to Ed Brown could stem the flow of points as Will Brown added his second try from a five-metre scrum, which Stanyard converted.

Brown started the move that saw number eight Dan Bracken bundle over then completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes, with Stanyard converting both scores.

Debutant Conor Reilly intercepted a pass to claim the next score, converted by Stanyard, before Brown was played by Bracken late on.

East London can expect a stiffer test against Gooby's former club Chelmsford at the Memorial Ground on Saturday.

East London: Mantas Urbonavicius; Lewis Bourke; Paddy Coman; Sam Cassidy; Eoin Kelly; Nick Parrott; Simon Edscer; Dan Bracken; Will Brown; Ryan Billinghurst; Chukz Chiagorom; Ed Brown; Conor Reilly; Kevin O'Donoghue; Max Stanyard. Replacements: Ben Hogan; Dave Gibson; Frank Murphy.