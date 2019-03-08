Search

East London coach Gooby says they were beaten by the better side

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 October 2019

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

East London head coach Eddie Gooby admitted his team were beaten by the better side as they went down 17-32 to Harlow at the Memorial Ground in West Ham on Saturday.

"We weren't at our best, but it was only our second loss in more than 20 games," he said.

"Yes it hurts but we won't let it define our season and we shall respond in a positive way."

The maroon and blues began well against a fast and physical Harlow side and opened the scoring on ten minutes with a try from scrum-half Will Brown before full-back Max Stanyard converted.

Harlow levelled with a converted try ten minutes later but East London should have been ahead on 28 minutes but spilled the ball close to the try line.

They didn't have to wait long however as fly-half Ryan Billinghurst kicked a penalty to the corner and the home side gathered safely from the resulting line-out.

Pressure was exerted by the forwards and blindside flanker Nick Parrott scored although the conversion was missed.

Harlow fought back well and two unconverted tries on 32 and 37 minutes saw the away side leading 12-17 at the break.

They had stretched that lead to 12-29 within 15 minutes of the restart with two more tries and one conversion. East London struggled to find their rhythm until right wing Kevin O'Donoghue ended a flowing move by the backs with a try on 62 minutes bu the conversion was missed.

The revival was short-lived as Harlow scored a penalty on 68 minutes.

East London went looking for the consolation bonus point for scoring four tries but despite pressure at the death, the ball was adjudged to have been held up when they did get over the try line.

The result drops the home side to fifth in London 3 Essex as they head into a weekend off from league action.

On Saturday they begin their defence of the Essex Intermediate Cup with a home game against Old Cooperians with a 2.30pm kick-off at the Memorial Ground.

