East London continue their promotion bid as they make it five consecutive victories

East London in action against Canvey Island (Pic: Steve Dutton) Archant

East London moved up to second in London Three Essex division with a convincing 53-17 win over Canvey Island on Saturday.

Nine tries from eight different players saw off determined opposition to make it five consecutive wins.

And head coach Eddie Gooby said: “After some tough weeks against top sides we were able to cut free and score some outstanding team tries.”

East London took an early lead, after a penalty was missed on five minutes, when left wing Bill Brown scored in the corner after being set up by the forwards.

The conversion was missed and Canvey took the lead on 20 minutes with a converted try, but the home side then began to dominate.

On 24 minutes right wing Sean Cooper scored after a flowing move across the back line and Ryan Billinghurst converted.

The hosts should have added another four minutes late but the ball was ripped on the try line.

The respite lasted only two minutes with a try from number eight Dan Bracken, but the conversion fell short.

A marauding break by flanker Rob Yiannakou on 34 minutes set up outside centre Kevin O’Donoghue for a try which Billinghurst converted.

Two minutes before the break Bracken slipped a pass to prop Mantas Urbonavicius to score and Billinghurst converted for a 31-7 lead at half-time.

Canvey started fast in the second half with an unconverted try before East London began to dominate proceedings again.

Hooker Lewis Bourke was adjudged to have been held up over the line on 45 minutes but Cooper scored his second try soon after when Bracken slipped him a pass from the back of the scrum on the five-metre line.

Canvey added an unconverted try on the hour before full-back Jack Roach scored five minutes later after a flowing move across the backs again. The conversion was missed.

They thought had another on 71 minutes when inside centre Lachlan McKenzie intercepted a pass but his effort was ruled out because of an infringement.

Yiannakou added try number eight with five minutes remaining after a fine burst before Billinghurst converted and Ben Hogan rounded off the scoring with a try in the final minute.

East London have a week off before a visit to Old Cooperians on March 2.