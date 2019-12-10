East London blow away poor Basildon ahead of big derby date at Kings Cross Steelers

East London scrum half Joe Kelly Archant

East London scored nine tries in a resounding 51-5 victory over bottom club Basildon at the Memorial Ground on Saturday.

Head coach Eddy Gooby described it as a "satisfying" way to bounce back after last week's defeat, but warned his side will need more in their clash with clubhouse rivals Kings Cross Steelers.

The maroon and blues dominated throughout and scored their first try with less than 90 seconds on the clock.

Line-out ball was secured in the corner and with the weight of the pack behind him, front-row Dave Gibson buried over.

Basildon hit back with a try of their own on eight minutes with the conversion attempt hitting the post and it proved to be a brief respite for the visitors because after that the game was pretty much one-way traffic.

A quick tap penalty caught the Basildon defence napping and full back Max Stanyard scored, but the conversion was missed.

Stanyard set up the next try on 16 minutes as he kicked through after a break from midfield and right-wing Kevin O'Donoghue won the race to touch down in the opposite corner.

East London secured the bonus point try on 27 minutes after a neat passing move from the backs saw inside-centre Ross Kaufusi score.

Kaufusi set up the next try two minutes later as a pass out of the side of his right hand set O'Donoghue away for his second try, which Stanyard converted to make it 27-5 at the interval.

Another searing break from Stanyard and a neat pass set up scrum-half Joe Kelly for a run to the line on 47 minutes.

And Kelly added his second try 12 minutes later thanks to fly-half Ryan Billinghurst, who went through a gap and passed to the number nine to run in.

On 74 minutes neat interplay between George Daniel and outside centre Conor Reilly saw the latter score, while the final try came with three minutes left.

A barrelling run and offload by front row replacement Mantas Urbonavicius created the space for skipper Nick Parrott to score.

The result keeps East London in fourth place in London Three Essex with 36 points, one behind Upminster who lost at home to Harlow, who are now second.

The gap between leaders Chelmsford and East London is seven points.