Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Late Stern try hands East London victory over Braintree

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2019

Gary Bird

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Three Essex: East London 22 Braintree 19

A try at the death by replacement forward Ben Stern earned East London a deserved 22-19 victory over Braintree in London Three Essex.

With the Memorial Ground having looked to have given the game away with less than five minutes to go, coach Eddie Gooby described the win as “an example of grit, courage and determination”.

Gooby added: “This was a great match between two committed sides that began the day third and fourth in the league table.

“The result is a massive statement for us for the remainder of the season.”

With Chelmsford, currently second, losing away at Old Cooperians, the win puts East London back in with a chance at challenging for promotion.

The hosts opened the scoring on 11 minutes when fly-half Alex Pearmain found a gap in the Braintree defence, before throwing a dummy pass that enabled him to score under the posts with the extras added,

East London almost added to the lead, but wing Sean Cooper was eventually bundled into touch after a dash that began in his own half.

With no quarter given by either side, the score remained the same until two minutes into the second-half.

Hooker Lewis Bourke broke a series of tackles before popping a pass to scrum-half Will Brown to score.

Despite some solid home defence, the experienced Braintree pack helped fashion a try on 55 minutes, but the conversion was missed.

Pearmain held his nerve on the hour when a penalty from distance extended the East London lead to ten points.

Braintree came back with a converted try on 66 minutes to narrow the gap to three points.

Ten minutes later the ball was lost on the Braintree line as East London looked for the score to secure the match.

The visitors went the length of the pitch for a converted try and a four-point lead with time almost up.

East London heads didn’t drop and with the pack making ground, replacement forward Ben Stern found the space to score in the left corner.

Pearmain converted from out wide for a three-point win.

Gooby said: “We spoke before the game about staying strong and we had to dig deep at the end.

“The win was more important than the performance and we can be confident about our remaining matches. We have some big games to play and exciting times ahead.”

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

Zamir Akram and Waqar Nadeem. Picture: Kent Police

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Late Stern try hands East London victory over Braintree

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Superbowl will be shown at the Blues Kitchen

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Orient defender Happe ‘mature beyond his years’

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe battles with Ebbsfleet United's Michael Cheek (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Shameful West Ham fail FA Cup test and add a PR disaster

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

London Lions end silverware slump as they seal cup title with victory over Glasgow

London Lions were crowned BBL Cup champions (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists