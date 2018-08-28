Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Late Billinghurst penalty sends East London through to final

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 February 2019

Gary Bird

East London celebrate reaching the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup (pic: East London RFC)

East London celebrate reaching the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup (pic: East London RFC)

Archant

Essex Intermediate Cup semi-final: Chelmsford 12 East London 13

A penalty at the death from replacement fly-half Ryan Billinghurst took East London to the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup with a 13-12 success at Chelmsford.

The 13-12 victory away at Chelmsford on Saturday was the first time the home side had been beaten on their home patch this season.

East London coach Eddie Gooby said: “It was an awesome team performance and a well deserved semi-final victory. These are the games we train hard for and we’ve won against a very good Chelmsford side. We played some great rugby.”

East London had the lead on nine minutes when right wing Sean Cooper collected a pass from fly-half Alex Pearmain and skipped round an attempted tackle to score, though the conversion was missed.

Both sides continued to probe for openings and the home side thought they had scored on 29 minutes, but were foiled when their try was disallowed for having a foot in touch.

Cooper also intercepted a pass on 31 minutes with a clear field in front of him, but knocked the ball on.

On 34 minutes, Chelmsford missed a penalty and two minutes later East London had Pearmain yellow carded for a late tackle.

The home side looked to take advantage, but solid defence from East London on their goal-line kept them at bay, including forcing a knock on when it looked easier to score.

The lead was five points at the break and it became 10 on 46 minutes.

A defensive clearance by inside centre Bill Brown was fumbled by a home back near his own line.

Chasing flanker Simon Edscer gathered the loose ball to score, but Billinghurst missed the conversion.

On 50 minutes Cooper, a constant threat down the right, dodged three tackles to make good ground, but eventually knocked on in the tackle.

Two quick tries by Chelmsford on 55 and 60 minutes, only one of which was converted, gave them a 12-10 lead and they missed an opportunity to extend it on 70 minutes when they failed with a long penalty in front of the posts.

East London, knowing they could still win the game, pushed on.

The pack, now bossed by replacement Dan Bracken at number eight, went through various phases to make ground down the left hand side.

With just a minute left they forced a penalty.

Skipper Nick Parrott let Billinghurst decide whether to go for the posts or kick to the corner for a line-out.

The ice cool fly-half called for the kicking tee and floated the perfect kick through the uprights for a one point lead.

The away side safely gathered the ball from the restart and retained possession while the clocked ticked down.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Late Billinghurst penalty sends East London through to final

East London celebrate reaching the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup (pic: East London RFC)

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

West Ham battle to deserved draw after controversial Liverpool strike

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Newham spends £13m renting back homes sold off under right to buy, report shows

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists