Basketball: Robinson returns for third year at London Lions

PUBLISHED: 22:16 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:16 05 September 2019

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions have announced the return of two-time BBL MVP Justin Robinson for a third year, as the BBL champions set out to defend their title.

Robinson was voted League MVP by the BBL coaches in 2018 and 2019 as the Lions reached new heights, culminating in a first League Championship for the club. Originally an alumni of Brixton Topcats, Robinson began learning the game under legendary coach the late, Jimmy Rogers.

Next stop was Blair Academy, after which he clocked a stellar American college career at Rider University averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 assists per game in his senior year as captain.

After an impressive six-year basketball career across Europe, which included playing for GB at Eurobasket 2013, London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay persuaded the London-born point guard to return home and play for his team.

Last season Robinson averaged just short of 19 points and five assists a game whilst leading the Lions charge.

Robinson said: "I am very positive and excited about returning for a third year! The past two seasons have been a success, hopefully we can continue to build and win a few more trophies.

"I am thankful to the organization and the coaching staff for having me back, I am ready to go to work."

"Justin is integral to the success of our club, he is so important to the culture we have established," added coach Vince Macaulay.

"He carries himself the right way and young people see a lot of themselves in him and recognise there is a path for them doing things the right way.

"That is before you talk about Robinson on the floor, a consummate leader and excellent in all aspects of the game."

Fans will get to see the team for the first time on September 6 when Cal State Poly are the visitors to the Copper Box Arena, while Danish champions Bakken Bears are set to provide the opposition at UEL SportsDock on September 9.

Tickets are available at thelondonlions.com/sports-dock-games.

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

The scene of a fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

