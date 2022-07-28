Leyton Orient new boy Hunt happy to link up with Wellens again

Rob Hunt (right) in action for Swindon Town against Northampton Town last season - Credit: PA

New Leyton Orient signing Rob Hunt admits he can't wait to work with head coach Richie Wellens once again.

The League Two club announced the signing of full-back Hunt on a two-year deal, following his departure from Swindon Town earlier in the summer.

And he won the League Two title with the Robins under Wellens in 2019-20, having also played for him at Oldham in 2017-18.

"I'm really excited, this will be the third time playing for the head coach and I've done well both times before," Hunt told the club website.

"I've played in a couple of positions, left-back and right-back. I like to get forward and attack, get assists and maybe get a few goals, keep clean sheets and defend well."

The 27-year-old Hunt played 44 times for Swindon last season, but missed their play-off run due to injury.

The former West Ham youth teamer is fit and available once again, with O's welcoming Grimsby Town to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

And Wellens is delighted to add Hunt to his ranks, saying: "He's a player that is so versatile that he can play anywhere and one of the best two-footed players I've worked with.

"He's a really good footballer and comes in and will complement the group really well, as his character is brilliant.

"He knows exactly the rotations we need and where we want him on the pitch so I think he's a really good signing."