Wellens frustrated by Leyton Orient stalemate with 10-man Northampton

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens was left frustrated by his side's 0-0 draw with 10-man Northampton Town in League Two.

Ben Fox saw red for the visitors early in the second half, following a challenge on Jordan Brown, but O's could not make their extra man count.

Lee Burge saved well from Paul Smyth 12 minutes from time, after Dan Happe had seen a header hit the crossbar in the first half.

But it ended goalless and Wellens told the club website: "Our supporters, our bench were quite happy when he got sent off.

"I didn't quite feel that because I didn't think the game needed to change.

"I thought we was the team more dominant, looking more likely to score, and then it just changes people's mindset that we have to go and win the game and gives them something to hold onto.

"Before that I thought they had come to win the game, they was quite positive."

Wellens brought Brown and Craig Clay into his starting line-up for Darren Pratley and Idris El Mizouni - as O's were cheered on by a season's best crowd of 8,716 at Brisbane Road - but saw Ali Koiki fire just wide early on.

Mark Leonard shot over for the Cobblers, before Smyth missed the target at the other end for the hosts.

O's began to apply more pressure before the break, without finding an end-product, but were boosted by the dismissal of Fox three minutes after the restart.

Northampton defended well, though, to keep the scoreline blank and a second successive draw leaves O's two points behind leaders Stevenage with a game in hand, ahead of a long trip to Carlisle next weekend.

Wellens added: "After the first 10 minutes where we played in front of them too much, I thought we was really good, positive.

"We just need to make better decisions in the final third and show that little bit more composure to get better chances and to score goals.

"But overall, really pleased, the team worked really hard, just that little bit frustrating and disappointed because our fans were tremendous today and we've not got the win."

O's host Chelsea U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday (7pm), before their return to league action against Carlisle.