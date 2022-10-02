First defeat a wake-up call for Leyton Orient says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said his side had been given a wake-up call by Newport County as their unbeaten start to the League Two season came to an end.

O's had won nine matches and drawn the other in a fantastic start to the campaign to top the table and saw Charlie Kelman hit the crossbar early on.

The hosts created other chances before Will Evans headed home from a corner to put Newport in front against the run of play and Omar Bogle made it 2-0 from the penalty spot soon after.

O's had several claims of their own turned down on the day, with substitute Aaron Drinan halving the deficit midway through the second half.

But they could not get back on terms and saw their lead cut to two points after a first league loss of the season.

And Wellens told the club website: "We spoke about this as a potential banana skin.

"These are the type of team that will look for a set play, to try and do a job on us away from home, and it turned out that way.

"It's a good wake-up call for us. In terms of our performance, we should win the game easy.

"But they've been given a massive leg up from us. We've given them a two-goal lead. But 11 games, one defeat, we just need to reset and go again."

Despite the disappointment of their first-half display at Brisbane Road, Wellens was pleased with how his side performed after the break.

But he admitted they could have done better in order to keep their unbeaten run going.

"We've had 20 shots, nearly 80 per cent possession, the amount of balls in their box," he added.

"The 28 for them [Mickey Demetriou] was fantastic, won too many first contacts for my liking, but we've had chances to score and should win.

"I would've liked us to score more goals in the second half, I thought we turned the game around really well and kept going in the second half.

"The first 20-25 minutes we put them under pressure, and when they sink deep like that we need to be able to pass the ball a little bit crisper, a little bit more smoother. So probably not our day.

"We were always going to get one of these, we responded really well, the supporters were fantastic, kept with us, and another game we win that, 20 shots at home, nearly 80 per cent possession, if we play like that most weeks, we'll win."

If there was any complaint for Wellens to make about the outcome, it was the amount of time wasting and stoppage time allowed by referee Dean Whitestone on the day.

"The second half is 50 minutes because he only adds five minutes. The ball is in play 24 minutes," he said.

"I've not got a problem with them, they've got a few players rolling around, fine. That's the way they want to play, we've done it in certain times, not as early as they've done it

"That's part of the game, that's game management. We do it away against Barrow, we get bookings for time-wasting, for kicking the ball away, we get eight minutes added on and we accept it.

"We probably deserve eight minutes [at Barrow]. But five minutes?"