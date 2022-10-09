Two points lost at Doncaster says Leyton Orient boss Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens considered it a case of two points lost after his side's 1-1 draw at former club Doncaster Rovers.

Paul Smyth gave O's the lead with an acrobatic scissor-kick finish in the first half, but Harrison Biggins headed an equaliser for the hosts with a quarter of an hour remaining.

And Wellens could not hide his frustration, as his side were replaced at the top of the League Two table by Stevenage.

"You have to credit them second half, they lifted the intensity a little bit," Wellens told the club website.

"And then we just resorted to playing the same way they did.

"It could've gone either way, they could've won it at the end.

"It's two points dropped because of the domination of the first half, but we need to be better.

"Even in the first half, we need to play through lines a little bit more, we need to get our attacking players in better areas more often and then obviously get more shots and crosses into the box."

George Moncur was denied by Jonathan Mitchell either side of Smyth's wonderful opener, while Aaron Drinan, Dan Happe and Rob Hunt also had openings before the break.

Lawrence Vigouroux denied Luke Molyneux soon after the restart and produced a fine double save just past the hour mark, but was eventually beaten when Biggins headed home from a right-wing cross.

"They just came out with a little bit more intensity, every time the ball went dead, they threw it in quickly, went a little bit gung-ho with the way they played," added Wellens.

"You have to do that, with the negative atmosphere that was here today, you have to do something to change it around and we didn't handle it well.

"But we kept putting things back in first time, parts of the second half were like watching a game of rugby, which some people might've enjoyed.

"We've got to be better. You have to give them a little bit of credit because they stuck in there, they dug in, but we should be taking three points."

Captain Darren Pratley echoed the sentiments of Wellens with his own honest assessment, saying: "I think we're seeing it as two points lost, especially after the first half.

"First half we played well, controlled the game, probably needed the second goal and then second half I think was a bit sloppy, made it into a bit of a scrap.

"Obviously their manager has had a go at them at half-time, they got booed off, and they came out and had a little fight.

"We played into their hands by going a bit longer and didn't really have that much control, but still I think we had enough chances to win the game and see the game out, but we conceded a sloppy goal."

O's trail Stevenage by two points, with a game in hand, and host Northampton Town at Brisbane Road next weekend.