Clapton crash to defeat as they return to competitive action

Published: 4:00 PM April 12, 2021

Ayub Kadiri of Redbridge and Jaffa Hussain of Clapton during Redbridge vs Clapton, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Clapton crashed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Redbridge as they returned to competitive action in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

An early second-half goal from Anthony Martin was enough for the hosts to take all three points in a battling victory against The Tons at the Oakside Stadium in the first match of the group stages.

New manager Mustafa Bashkal took charge and will have been assessing the squad to see what he feels he needs to tweak ahead of the 2021-22 Essex Senior League campaign.

Idries Turay of Clapton and Jake Brocklebank of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Clapton, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

For now, however, they remain focused on the cup competition and they next face Woodford Town at Newham Leisure Centre on Saturday (12.30pm).

Woodford also suffered a defeat in their first match back as they lost 4-3 to local rivals Barkingside at Coles Park Stadium.