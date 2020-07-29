Search

Good night for Peacock gym fighters

PUBLISHED: 17:13 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 29 July 2020

The Peacock Gym in Caxton Street North, Canning Town (pic Isabel Infantes)

The Peacock Gym in Caxton Street North, Canning Town (pic Isabel Infantes)

Peacock gym fighters enjoyed a successful night with three wins at the BT Sports Studios in Stratford on Saturday.

Chris Bourke (right) with coach Mark Collings at Limehouse earlier in his careerChris Bourke (right) with coach Mark Collings at Limehouse earlier in his career

And super-bantamweight Chris Bourke led the way with a Southern Area title triumph, to the delight of gym boss Martin Bowers.

He said: “We like winning Southern Area titles at the Peacock. It was good to see Chris come through with a good performance.”

Southpaw Bourke outpointed 26-year-old Ilford schoolteacher Ramez Mahmood, who was unbeaten in his previous 11 bouts and had earlier won the Southern Area featherweight title.

And their clash provided a highlight of the Frank Warren promotion behind closed doors, with Bourke – who had won six previous contests – good value for his 96-94 points win from referee Robert Williams.

“Ramez gave me a tougher fight than I expected but I felt in control in my first 10-round contest,” said the 25-year-old new champion.

Middleweight Denzel Bentley and super-featherweight Louie Lynn were two other Peacock gym fighters protecting unbeaten records on the show.

Hard-hitting Bentley scored his 13th straight victory, slamming his way to a seven-round win over game Prestpn rival Mick Hall, who retired with a badly swollen eye.

Lynn, meanwhile, slammed a two-round win over Scot Mony Ogilvie, who was floored twice before referee Williams signalled the end for Lynn’s seventh win.

Former Repton amateur Henry Turner made it three straight pro victories when outpointing Plymouth’s experienced Chris Adaway over four rounds in a welterweight contest on the bill.

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

