Good night for Peacock gym fighters

The Peacock Gym in Caxton Street North, Canning Town (pic Isabel Infantes) Archant

Peacock gym fighters enjoyed a successful night with three wins at the BT Sports Studios in Stratford on Saturday.

Chris Bourke (right) with coach Mark Collings at Limehouse earlier in his career Chris Bourke (right) with coach Mark Collings at Limehouse earlier in his career

And super-bantamweight Chris Bourke led the way with a Southern Area title triumph, to the delight of gym boss Martin Bowers.

He said: “We like winning Southern Area titles at the Peacock. It was good to see Chris come through with a good performance.”

Southpaw Bourke outpointed 26-year-old Ilford schoolteacher Ramez Mahmood, who was unbeaten in his previous 11 bouts and had earlier won the Southern Area featherweight title.

And their clash provided a highlight of the Frank Warren promotion behind closed doors, with Bourke – who had won six previous contests – good value for his 96-94 points win from referee Robert Williams.

“Ramez gave me a tougher fight than I expected but I felt in control in my first 10-round contest,” said the 25-year-old new champion.

Middleweight Denzel Bentley and super-featherweight Louie Lynn were two other Peacock gym fighters protecting unbeaten records on the show.

Hard-hitting Bentley scored his 13th straight victory, slamming his way to a seven-round win over game Prestpn rival Mick Hall, who retired with a badly swollen eye.

Lynn, meanwhile, slammed a two-round win over Scot Mony Ogilvie, who was floored twice before referee Williams signalled the end for Lynn’s seventh win.

Former Repton amateur Henry Turner made it three straight pro victories when outpointing Plymouth’s experienced Chris Adaway over four rounds in a welterweight contest on the bill.