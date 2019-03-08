Plashet sweep aside South Woodford in Beckett Trophy final to pick up silverware

Plashet Park completed a superb summer with victory in the Beckett Trophy at the Group 5 Finals at Old Dagenham on Sunday, writes Dave Evans.

The two-rink match saw hugely disparaging results on each one, but it was the big Plashet victory that was to prove decisive on the day.

That rink saw Vic Byrne and his team of Hanif Munshi, Ilyas Sharif and Bashir Patel thrash their opponets by a 30-10 margin, but the skip admitted it was little to do with him.

"My front three played well and I was there to make up the numbers," laughed Byrne.

"I just run out of power after a good start."

The other rink were up against it in their game as Ahmed Bhaiji, Ayub Patel, Ishmael Umarji and skip Yusuf Saeed struggled.

"We started well, and kept going and we just hoped that the other rink would catch up a bit," added Byrne.

"They did a bit and only lost by 13 in the end."

That made the overall score 45-38 to Plashet and a well deserved trophy for all their efforts this season.

Things did not go so well for Central Park as they lost out in both of their finals.

Ken Cutts was in the blue riband event of the day - the Champion of Champions - and for most of it, he looked like taking the prestigious trophy as he led 16-14.

But he then dropped a four in his battle with George Warren of Phoenix and that proved crucial as Warren got home by 21-18 in a high quality match.

Their other final saw them take on Wanstead Central in the three-rink Cordell Cup final.

They did win on one of the rinks as Harry Morley, Dave Tydeman, Derek Oldham and skip John Lapping got home by 24-20.

But that was as good as it got as Steve Faulkner, Phil Davis, John Plunkett and skip Ken Cutts conceded an eight and a seven as they lost 32-12.

And defeat was completed when Alan Dobson, Peter Wilson, Eddie Grigg and skip Jim Grummett went down 26-13.