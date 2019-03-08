Search

Peacock pair claim wins on Pedro show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 June 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Newham

Peacock ABC had two winners on an open air show hosted by Pedro ABC at the weekend.

Leo McGrath was the first of the two Peacock fighters in action as he took on Epsom & Ewell foe Chris White at welterweight.

The Peacock boxer enjoyed a height-and-reach advantage over his opponent which helped him secure a victory by unanimous decision.

Club colleague Macik Odeh was also in action as he took on Ergal Elaset from the Orpington-based Amigo's.

Odeh dominated his bout from the off and forced Elaset onto the backfoot throughout the three-round contest, before being named the winner by unanimous decision.

Former world champions Maurice Hope, Jason Matthews and Colin McMillan were all present for the show, as were former Commonwealth title holders Michael Watson and Sylvester Mittee

It was a memorable day for the Peacock pair and they are sure to have been inspired by the former champions who watched them.

