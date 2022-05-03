Fornals: West Ham can get result in Frankfurt

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals believes they can book a place in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The Hammers head to Germany looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at London Stadium last week, having lost by the same margin against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

And Spanish international Fornals says their semi-final second leg is the type of game players dream of being involved in.

"When you start off as a footballer, you always dream of games like Thursday’s, and being on the pitch for those days," Fornals told whufc.com.

"I think it’s going to be good because everyone’s going to try to be on the pitch on Thursday and it’s going to push all of us, between us, one another.

"Hopefully we can combine playing like we did against Arsenal and even how we did against Frankfurt in the first leg.

"Just being a bit intelligent, I think we can do it – a hundred per cent we can do it."

David Moyes' men fell behind inside a minute against Frankfurt, as Ansgar Knauff headed home, but Michail Antonio got them back on level terms midway through the first half with his 11th goal of the season.

However, the visitors earned a slender advantage through Daichi Kamada, with Jarrod Bowen rattling the crossbar in stoppage time.

It was a similar story at the weekend, as Rob Holding headed the Gunners in front, before Bowen levelled on the stroke of half-time with his 16th this campaign.

But Gabriel's second-half header earned the Gunners the points, with Fornals adding: "We were just a bit unlucky to concede from two set-pieces, but I think fortunately, it’s a thing where we can improve a lot.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals during a training session at Rush Green - Credit: PA

"I think now we’re starting to create a few chances. There weren’t really any big clear ones, but the sense of danger in their box was there, and I think it’s what we need to have to play against other teams and to fight and to keep points, because it’s the way to score goals.

"We kept the ball very well and we had a lot of good possession, but in the end they scored from set-pieces, where normally we’re used to being better than the other team.

"We’re gutted about that, but I think we put Arsenal under pressure for the whole game, knowing that everyone is a little bit thinking of our massive game on Thursday, but apart from that I thought we had a decent game."

In the other semi-final tie, Rangers will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

Seventh-placed West Ham return to Premier League action with a trip to relegated Norwich City on Sunday (2pm).



