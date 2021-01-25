Player ratings: Yarmolenko the star as West Ham seal FA Cup progression

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2021

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (7) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday January 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Lukasz Fabianski: 7 - A surprise starter in the absence of cup specialist Darren Randolph, the Polish stopper only had to deal with a couple of shots.

Ryan Fredericks: 7.5 – Starting his first game since December 29, the right-back put in a solid performance, stamping his mark on the tie from the first whistle. Created both Pablo Fornals’ early opener and Oladapo Afolayan’s debut goal after the Rovers’ keeper failed to hold his stinging low shot.

Ben Johnson: 7 – No-one won more aerial duels than the young left-back, who had a steady afternoon with his accurate passing, while also finding time to get forward and unleash a late shot.

Issa Diop: 7 – Making his first start since mid-December, the Frenchman made a confident and efficient return to first-team action after being laid low by Covid-19.

Fabian Balbuena: 7- Like central-defensive partner, Diop, the Paraguayan international also returned from coronavirus isolation and comfortably settled back into his first game since Christmas, comfortably winning whatever challenges he needed to.

Tomas Soucek: 7.5 -Alongside skipper Mark Noble, kept the lid on the Rovers midfielders. Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a sublime dipping volley and an angled header.

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) and Doncaster Rovers' Bradley Halliday (left) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday January 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mark Noble: 7.5 - Having started against Stockport County in the third round, the 33-year-old skipper rolled his sleeves up on another FA Cup start. Incredibly, only six of his match-high 154 passes failed to find a Claret & Blue shirt.

Manuel Lanzini: 7.5 – Starting his second game in five days, he constantly threatened the Rovers defence, linking up seamlessly with Yarmolenko, Benrahma and Fornals, while also letting fly with a quartet of shots.

Pablo Fornals: 7.5 – Got the Hammers off to the perfect start with his third goal of the season on 90 seconds. He had the Doncaster defence on their guard all afternoon as he embarked on some probing runs in his quest to add to his tally.

Andriy Yarmolenko: 8 – The 91-times capped Ukrainian enjoyed a fruitful afternoon against the League One visitors, netting his fourth goal of the season with a calm finish as well a providing a match-high, four key passes to his team-mates.

Said Benrahma: 7.5 – Unluckily left the field on his 13th West Ham United appearance still looking for his first goal in Claret & Blue. But it wasn’t for the want of trying, having attempted a team-high, half-dozen shots and a trio of dribbles, while incisively setting up Yarmolenko’s goal, too.

Substitutes:

Nathan Trott: 6.5 – (83 mins) Donned the gloves against Doncaster for the final seven minutes as David Moyes handed the 22-year-old a late – albeit uneventful - first-team debut between the posts.

Jamal Baptiste: 6.5 – (83 mins) An unused third round substitute at Stockport County, the 17-year-old Academy graduate got his first-ever, first-team run-out, enjoying the final seven minutes at right-back.

West Ham United's Oladapo Afolayan celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday January 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Oladapo Afolayan: 7.5 (70 mins) A dream debut for the February 2018 signing from Solihull Moors. Replacing Souček, the 23-year-old took just eight minutes to get off the mark, pouncing on ‘keeper Ellery Balcombe’s parry to net the Hammers' fourth goal. What a start to his Hammers career!

