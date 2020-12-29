Player ratings: Young Ben Johnson stands out in Brighton draw

Published: 10:46 AM December 29, 2020

West Ham United's Ben Johnson (second left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Our latest West Ham player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Łukasz Fabianski (6) - Had no chance with either of the Seagulls' strikes but dealt comfortably with everything else that came the Polish ‘keeper’s way.

Fabian Balbuena (6.5) - With David Moyes returning to his favoured back three, the Paraguayan put in a solid performance in the heart of the Hammers defence, where he was top of the tackling and heading charts.

Angelo Ogbonna (6) - Kept dangerous Danny Welbeck in check and effectively marshalled the central defensive trio throughout as the Seagulls' strikers found their goal chances limited.

Aaron Creswell (6) - Expertly curled over the corner that led to the Hammers' late leveller – his fourth assist of the season. Overall, put in a solid performance as West Ham reverted to that three at the back formation.

West Ham United's Ben Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Ben Johnson (7) - With Brighton having the lion’s share of possession, he found his attacking options limited but went on to repay Moyes' faith in him by netting his first senior goal in Claret & Blue on his first Premier League start of the season.

Vladimir Coufal (6) - Just like young Johnson on the opposite flank, the Czech wing-back found himself preoccupied with defence rather than attack for long periods of the contest but still enjoyed more touches of the ball (77) than any other Hammer.

Declan Rice (6.5) - The England midfielder’s unfortunate miskick allowed Neal Maupay to open the scoring for Brighton. With the Hammers yielding possession he found few outlets for his range of passing in the first-half but, like his team, improved after the break.

Tomas Soucek (6.5) - Rescued a point for the Hammers with his late header – the Czech’s fourth goal of the season. Unluckily involved in Lewis Dunk’s controversial 70th minute goal and, like Rice, would have enjoyed his second-half contribution much more than the opening 45 minutes.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates with Manuel Lanzini after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

Mark Noble (4.5) -The captain’s 511th outing for the club was, unfortunately, far from his most memorable. Curiously playing in a slightly advanced midfield role, the 33-year-old struggled to find any foothold in the game and was substituted at half-time.

Jarrod Bowen (5) Asked to support Sébastien Haller at every opportunity, with the Hammers finding possession hard to come by, the No.20 was sacrificed at half-time as Moyes went for a much-needed reshuffle. Now subbed off 14 times – a Premier League high.

Sebastien Haller (4) - Another difficult afternoon for Hammers' record £45m signing, who won just three aerial duels, while mustering one goal attempt during his 90 minutes.

Substitutes:

Manuel Lanzini (6.5) - A welcome half-time arrival, the attack-minded Argentinian helped take the game to the Seagulls after the break.

Andriy Yarmolenko (6) - Emerged for the second half alongside Lanzini and helped bring some much needed offensive impetus with the cross that led to Johnson’s goal.