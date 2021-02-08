Fans Column: West Ham lack of depth could be an issue

Published: 3:00 PM February 8, 2021

Firstly, the decision to send off Tomas Soucek - as we can all agree - was ludicrous, ridiculous. Those involved in the farce should face some type of disciplinary action for being unbelievably incompetent.

I retain hope the decision will be overturned due to the fact there has been universal condemnation from every media outlet in Great Britain. The FA would look even more foolish were they not to right this very obvious wrong.

What worried me more in the lifeless draw with Fulham was just how tired and laboured a performance it was. We looked like a side that was on its last legs.

Our squad is simply too small to make a number of changes without significantly weakening our starting line-up. David Moyes named what in my opinion is currently our strongest 11 on Saturday in the hope of going 2/3 goals up and taking off key players like Michail Antonio, Declan Rice and the aforementioned Soucek ahead of the cup tie against Manchester United on Tuesday.

As sadly that is not how the game transpired, we must go again with largely the same side that looked out on its feet. The decision not to at least bring in another striker seems a foolhardy approach.

David Moyes is walking on water as far I’m concerned. We’ve already matched last season’s points total with 15 games to go and for the first time in nigh on five years we’re in with a shout of securing European football.

However, his decision to not bring in an additional forward is something you have to question.

I admire his resolve in only wanting to sign players who will improve the first team and not just occupy a spot on the bench, but in many ways our biggest game of the season is on Tuesday and if Antonio isn’t fit to start (he look knackered against Fulham) our only other options are Andriy Yarmolenko - who with all due respect has only scored goals against lower league opposition this season - and Mipo Odubeko, an exciting prospect who has yet to make his first team debut.

It’s been a wonderful season so far. I worry injuries and lack of squad depth could derail what’s been a very promising campaign.