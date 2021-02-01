Fans column: Nothing lasts forever as West Ham suffer first defeat in 2021

Published: 9:00 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM February 1, 2021

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Nothing lasts forever and sadly that includes our winning start to 2021. After six glorious straight wins we’re staring down the barrel of our first defeat since the 3-0 humbling at Stamford Bridge on December, 21.

Our defeats this season, with the exception of Newcastle, have come against members of the Sky Sports top six; twice to Liverpool and once against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

It’s almost as if this season there’s been a bit of a role reversal, traditionally West Ham fair better against the top clubs and in seasons gone by struggled against the so-called "lesser" sides. However, this season that’s simply not the case.

In fact when you look back through David Moyes’ tenure as a manager, he has struggled to best the better sides in the league, typified by the fact that he’s only triumphed over Liverpool five times in 32 games.

Now I cannot possibly recall the ways in which Moyesy set up his various sides that have tried and failed to beat the red half of Merseyside over the years, but if it’s anything like the way he set West Ham up at the London Stadium I think I might have a fair idea why his record against them is so porous.

You may also want to watch:

We were flying, brimming full of confidence, vim and vigour. They named a weakened side that was very much beatable. We should’ve taken the game to our illustrious opponents and attacked what in many ways was a wounded animal.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (centre left) and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (centre right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Instead we sat off, paid them far too much respect and abandoned the aggression and ambition that had placed us just two points behind the champions after 20 games.

In many ways the difference between the two sides was summed up when the largely anonymous Michail Antonio spurned a glorious chance in the second half to put us in front. Moments later the merciless Mo Salah gave the visitors the lead with a classy and clinical strike. From then on it was game over.

However, let’s remember that, thanks to Brighton’s win over Tottenham, we’re still fifth in the league, still the top club in London and just four points off a Champions League place. Despite the disappointment it’s important to keep things in perspective.

A striker is still desperately needed before Monday’s deadline…sadly I simply don’t see us securing the services of one.

Hopefully Antonio’s hamstrings will hold out till May.