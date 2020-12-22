Fans column: West Ham must take positives from Chelsea defeat

Published: 2:00 PM December 22, 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the pitch after the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

There were positives to take from our defeat to Chelsea, the main one being that for large parts of the contest we dominated a side put together for a king’s ransom.

However the tale of the tape was a lack of creativity and no end product. Sebastien Haller does not offer the pace, power and movement of Michail Antonio but if we cannot create anything of note I fail to see how he can be blamed for a forgettable display.

I don’t think Mark Noble had a bad game but the decision to start the skipper instead of Said Benrahma was a baffling one. With Manuel Lanzini ruled out through injury we already lacked creativity and leaving the Algerian on the bench robbed us of a genuine game changer.

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Declan Rice look dejected during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Their second goal was sadly inevitable as we chased the game, although Aaron Creswell carelessly leaving Tammy Abraham onside undid all the character and spirit that we displayed in trying to get back into the contest.

Due to the fact we had scored in all but one of our Premier League fixtures this season I retained belief we could sneak an equaliser despite our lack of cutting edge; but after their second that hope eroded amongst fans and players alike.

The other positive was the performance of Jarrod Bowen; the former Hull winger has been with us for almost a year now and despite the fact he didn’t score or assist I thought this was one of his best displays in a West Ham shirt.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea's Mason Mount (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Bowen caused a really strong Chelsea side problems all night with his pace, vision and ability to somehow wriggle out of tight situations with the ball. If he can match this performance level against Brighton the goals/assists will come.

The Seagulls are very much our bogey side. We haven’t beaten them since they were promoted in 2017. However they’re 17th and are very much a side we should be putting to the sword.

It’s a really tight league this season with only four points separating us from fifth spot. However only four points are between us and 14th placed Leeds.

Our season really can go either way from this point.