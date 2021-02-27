Orient see winless run stretch to seven

Published: 5:02 PM February 27, 2021

Frustration for Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient after Tranmere take the lead

Leyton Orient saw their winless run stretch to seven matches after suffering a home loss to Tranmere.

Head coach Ross Embleton named an unchanged team for a third consecutive match despite the recent poor form although they did welcome both Craig Clay and Hector Kyprianou back onto the bench.

Left-back James Brophy and Conor Wilkinson linked up down the left flank but the latter's cross went behind for a goal kick in the eighth minute of play.

Less than a minute later captain Jobi McAnuff fed the ball into striker Danny Johnson, where he lashed a shot behind from the edge of the area.

The game became cagey until defender Adam Thompson went close in the 20th minute when he nodded a McAnuff cross wide, after the centre-back was found in the middle.

Tranmere opened the scoring with their real chance of the match as Paul Lewis bundled the ball home in the 25th minute.

Paul Lewis (22) of Tranmere Rovers scores the first goal for his team against Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient midfielder Nick Freeman then volleyed a shot goalbound but his effort was blocked before forward Wilkinson unleashed a fierce shot was cleared off the line as the hosts tried to find an equaliser.

Early in the second half former Dagenham & Redbridge frontman Wilkinson tried his luck from distance but had no joy.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 56th minute as Kaiye Woolery drilled in a low shot after James Vaughan nabbed the ball off Dan Happe with a superb tackle.

Tunji Akinola of Leyton Orient and Danny Lloyd of Tranmere Rovers battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And it was 3-0 just seven minutes later as Kieron Morris headed home a Liam Feeney corner to put the game out of sight.

Orient pulled one back as defender Jamie Turley nodded home a Brophy free-kick in the 67th minute just one minute after coming off the bench.

And the experienced defender almost grabbed a second goal just moments later but his attempt was blocked as they tried to find a way back into the match without success.

James Brophy of Leyton Orient and Paul Lewis of Tranmere Rovers battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Thompson (Kyprianou 58), Happe, Brophy, Cisse (Abrahams 60), McAnuff, Freeman (Clay 60), Kemp (Turley 66), Wilkinson, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Turley, Widdowson, Clay, Dayton, Abrahams.

Tranmere Rovers: Davies, Lee, Ray, Clarke, MacDonald, Lewis, Spearing, Feeney, Lloyd (Morris 46), Vaughan (Nugent 84), Woolery (Ridehalg 75).

Unused subs: Blackett-Taylor, Murphy, Crawford, Kirby.