Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark

Olympic gold medallists and world record holders Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker will compete at Phynova Six Day London 2019.

The pair, who topped the podium together at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the British team that won the Team Pursuit after setting fastest times in every round, are the latest to be confirmed as competingat the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Archidbald, reigning Six Day Women's champion following her win at the Six Day Final in Brisbane in April, is also a three-time world champion and 11-time European gold medallist and returns to the competition having twice won the overall London Six Day Women's title in 2016 and 2017.

Archibald also holds the Six Day Manchester 2019 crown, having beaten Laura Kenny to the title, and boasts an impressive record at Six Day events - she has never finished lower than second place across the six events in which she has competed.

Archibald said: "Six Day events are like nothing else on the calendar and I can't wait to get back to London's iconic Lee Valley VeloPark.

"I've got some amazing memories of winning at Six Day London from 2016 and 2017, as well as in Manchester earlier this year, so I'll be looking to perform well again in October in front of the London crowd."

Barker is a four-time world and five-time European gold medallist and no stranger to Six Day events, having won in Amsterdam in 2017 and Mallorca in 2017. This will be Barker's second appearance at Six Day London, and her fourth Six Day event.

arker added: "I'm very excited to be returning for Six Day this October, and really looking forward to racing with Katie. We've obviously shared the highest moment of our careers to date when we won together in Rio 2016, so it will be nicely competitive between us when we meet in London."

The Six Day Series returns to London for a fifth consecutive year with Archibald and Barker bolstering an impressive line-up that includes two of the world's top sprinters in Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani, whose girlfriend Elena Cecchini will also race for Italy at Six Day London 2019.

In 2018/19 the global series hosted some of the world's finest cycling elite at events in London, Berlin, Copenhagen, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Manchester and Brisbane, engaging more than 100,000 fans.

In 2019/20 the Six Day Series will visit six race locations and the finale will be hosted in Brisbane for a second year in a row between 3-5 April 2020. Six Day Brisbane forms part of the Brisbane Cycling Festival (March 12- April 5, 2020) and is set to showcase Australia's Olympic hopefuls on their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games campaign.

James Durbin, CEO of Madison Sports Group, promoter of Six Day Series, said: "Katie and Elinor are two of the most exciting female racers in the sport right now and we're thrilled that they'll be returning to Six Day London.

"They've both achieved a huge amount in their career already, so you'd be brave to bet against them leading the field in October."

Six Day London has regularly attracted the very best in elite women's cycling. Several British Olympians including Neah Evans and Laura Kenny have competed, in addition to leading female cyclists from around the globe like Amy Pauwels, Georgia Baker and Kirsten Wild.

As one of the most competitive places where women can compete in the Madison, now an Olympic Sport again, the competition among the women's field is expected to be fierce with riders hopeful of securing places in their countries' respective Olympic teams for Tokyo 2020.

Durbin added: "The strength of this year's rider field is really impressive, with high calibre riders in Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani being joined by the likes of Katie and Elinor. We'll be announcing more in the coming weeks too and are very proud to be championing both men's and women's cycling once more."

The current full list of women's riders confirmed for this year's event so far includes: Katie Archibald (Great Britain), Elinor Barker (Great Britain), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Australia), Nicola McDonald (Australia), Amalie Winther Olsen (Denmark), Michelle Lauge Quaade (Denmark), Finja Smekal (Germany), Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany), Alice Sharpe (Ireland), Shannon McCurley (Ireland), Elena Cecchini (Italy), Mylene de Zoete (Netherlands).