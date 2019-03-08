Search

Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2019

Len Whaley

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

The latest boxing news from Newham

Lawrence Okolie has won British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles while based Newham's Peacock gym, but now heads across the capital to link up with new trainer Shane McGuigan in Battersea.

McGuigan, the son of former world champion Barry, has built a successful stable and on Saturday celebrated the world title triumph of his charge Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

And Shane tips the unbeaten Okolie to follow the same path as he predicts: "I think Lawrence will win a world title inside twelve months."

Former Rio Olympian Okolie left long-time coach Brian O'Shaughnessy to train under Barry Robinson just six months ago, but after adding two more wins, he has decided to move on.

"I am excited to be working with Shane and looking forward to more title success," said the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, two other unbeaten boxers from the Peacock gym, cruiserweight James Branch Jr. and super flyweight Harvey Horn, added wins to their record in Stevenage on Saturday.

Branch slammed his first inside the distance win after four points victories, halting Czech Jan Hrazdira in just two rounds.

He showed his power when landing solid shots before a powerful body blow finished the Czech in the second round.

Fast-punching southpaw Horn boxed his way to a points victory over Barcelona-based Joel Sanchez for his sixth pro win.

Dominating the action against a stubborn rival, Horn took a clear decision 60-55 on the official scorecard.

