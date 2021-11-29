Leyton Orient failed to create enough in Northampton Town defeat

Leyton Orient failed to create enough chances and impose themselves in the second-half of Northampton Town defeat says manager Kenny Jackett.

The O’s suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town as they continue to struggle to find form away from home.

Kenny Jackett had one changed enforced, as midfielder Craig Clay continued to nurse an ankle injury sustained at Scunthorpe United – with skipper Darren Pratley returning to the side.

“It was a tight game, I thought first-half we played quite well, we had a lot of chances and had chances right through the game,” Jackett said.

“We’re disappointed with the goal as it was a flick on from a long throw and the goal scorer Sam Hoskins has got across Theo Archibald there.

“Where I am really disappointed was in the second-half as we didn’t get going, we didn’t get hold off the ball, we didn’t use any sort of pace wide like we usually do.

“Our passing was poor at times, we played in front of them, and we didn’t draw them out.

“Although we did have two big chances Alex Mitchell’s header and Aaron Drinan early on.

“There was a penalty at the end, it was handball, he actually dragged it along with his hand. That was a big call as well, aside from those moments, they did a job on us second-half.

“I think we can play a lot better than that and blaming the referee and conditions is not what I want to do. We need to move the ball better, create more, and be more incisive.”

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss did admit they perhaps missed Paul Smyth and Craig Clay on the trip to Sixfields but knows they have a capable squad.

“We did, you’re always going to have players out, it’s a squad game. Paul Smyth has not been available for us. Can he bring that extra bit of pace and ability that we needed.

“Obviously you do lose players like Craig Clay. Paul Smyth hasn’t got going yet. Even so we’re still capable.

“First-half we played quite well, second-half we didn’t get going, and let them do a job on us. We have to set our standards higher than that.”

Leyton Orient currently sit eighth in League Two after 19 games played as they bid to chase down the play-off places.