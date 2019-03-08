North Beckton crowned borough basketball champions

North Beckton celebrate being crowned basketball champions (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

North Beckton had plenty to cheer about after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Five & Six Mixed Basketball event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were 14 teams from across Newham that took part including Kaizen, Sheringham, St Helen's, Vicarage, Hallsville, Nelson, Scott Wilkie, St Edward's, Calverton, Central Park, Rosetta, Sandringham, St Luke's and North Beckton.

You may also want to watch:

The teams were split in three groups where eight side's progressed.

In the last eight, North Beckton crushed Calverton 19-2, St Luke's beat Sheringham 8-2, St Edward's nabbed a 10-4 victory against Sandringham, and Scott Wilkie beat St Helen's on penalties after a 6-6 draw.

North Beckton then recorded a 16-2 victory over St Edward's in the semi-finals, while Scott Wilkie won 8- 0 against St Luke's.

After St Luke's beat St Edward's on penalties following an 8-8 draw for third, North Beckton claimed the title with a 20-6 win over Scott Wilkie.