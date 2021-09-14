Athletic Newham face tough tests as they look to extend unbeaten run
Published: 8:45 AM September 14, 2021
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Athletic Newham head into a busy run of fixtures as they take on both Stansted and Saffron Walden Town after a break from action.
Manager Chris Davis and his side will welcome the Airportmen to Newham Leisure Centre this evening (Wednesday) as they look to extend their five game unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League.
Newham will then host the Bloods on Saturday. as they come up against two of the promotion hopefuls in the league after a good run of form.
They last played as they drew 1-1 with Takeley on Tuesday, September 7.
Neighbours Clapton don’t return to action until Tuesday, September 21 when they travel away to Takeley.
You may also want to watch:
The Tons last played when they sealed a narrow 2-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.
