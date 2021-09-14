News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Athletic Newham face tough tests as they look to extend unbeaten run

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:45 AM September 14, 2021   
Athletic Newham in action against Clapton earlier this season

Athletic Newham in action against Clapton earlier this season - Credit: Tim Edwards

Athletic Newham head into a busy run of fixtures as they take on both Stansted and Saffron Walden Town after a break from action.

Manager Chris Davis and his side will welcome the Airportmen to Newham Leisure Centre this evening (Wednesday) as they look to extend their five game unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League.

Newham will then host the Bloods on Saturday.  as they come up against two of the promotion hopefuls in the league after a good run of form.

They last played as they drew 1-1 with Takeley on Tuesday, September 7.

Neighbours Clapton don’t return to action until Tuesday, September 21 when they travel away to Takeley.

You may also want to watch:

The Tons last played when they sealed a narrow 2-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.

Most Read

  1. 1 Steven Fry stabbing: Custom House victim named in murder investigation
  2. 2 Watch the moment 'stolen' car drives into vehicles in East Ham
  3. 3 Jailed: 'Sadistically cruel' East Ham man who raped, assaulted victim
  1. 4 Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man fatally stabbed
  2. 5 Author examines 'dreadful' school in Forest Gate where 26 boys died in fire
  3. 6 Protesters target DSEI arms fair at ExCeL London in Royal Docks
  4. 7 Silvertown man jailed after police seize drugs with street value of £750k
  5. 8 Who is 'mystery caller' with several anonymous tip offs about stabbing?
  6. 9 Otas Sarkus: £10,000 reward for information that leads to arrest in Newham murder
  7. 10 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
Non-League Football
Newham News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

e-scooter screenshot

Video

E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
protest

Newham City Farm to close for good after almost 45 years

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
London City Airport with Connaught Bridge (right) (Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA images)

London Fire Brigade

Why firefighters are at London City Airport today

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
NewVIc

Promotion

“NewVIc did not judge me by my GCSE grades” - student goes on to achieve...

By Emma Rice

person