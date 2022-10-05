NFL Foundation UK partners with community groups to help young people in London

Youngsters in London are set to benefit from new partnerships between community groups and the NFL Foundation UK charity - Credit: NFL Foundation UK

The NFL Foundation UK charity will partner with eight community organisations across London to tackle inequality and the lack of opportunity felt by young people.

The partnership spans 13 London boroughs, initially working with 2,500 young people aged 12 to 20, and will be in place for the next two years.

NFL Flag Football programmes, training and equipment will help young people access positive pathways and develop the skills, confidence and self-belief to reach their potential and impact society.

The announcement comes with the International Games being played in London this month, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting two matches and Wembley Stadium another.

Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK, said: "We are proud to announce the eight community partners we will work closely with in the coming years as part of our commitment to helping to address inequailty in society through the power of sport, education and opportunity.

"These eight organisations are already doing incredibly important work in their communities and we are excited about the potential to further impact the lives of youngsters in the UK through the NFL Foundation UK."

The eight community groups partnering with NFL Foundation UK include the BIGKID Foundation in Newham, Hounslow, Lambeth and Lewisham, a female-focused NFL Flag Football programme for 11 to 18-year-olds; Brent's Connect Stars, Haringey's HR Sports Academy, Hackney's BADU Community CIC, The Change Foundation in Hackney, Lambeth, Southwark and Sutton, the Single Homeless Project in Camden, Waltham Forest, Greenwich and Lewisham, and the Southall Community Alliance in Ealing.

Gavin Lewis, NFL Foundation UK Trustee, added: “I know first-hand the important work that community organisations do in helping tackle the inequality and lack of opportunities that young people face.

"In partnership with the NFL Foundation UK these eight organisations, through the power of sport and access to greater opportunities, will reach more young people in their communities, helping to transform lives and enable a positive long-term impact on society.”

For more information on all of the groups see nflfoundationuk.org.