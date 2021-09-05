Leyton Orient 'disappointed' to only pick up one point at Newport County

Published: 9:33 AM September 5, 2021

Harry Smith of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021

Leyton Orient assistant manager Joe Gallen revealed his ‘disappointment’ to only come away from Newport County with one point.

The O’s twice had the lead as Harry Smith netted a brace at Rodney Parade but his efforts were cancelled out by a penalty from Matthew Dolan and a late strike from Dom Telford.

Former striker Gallen felt they should have picked up all three points but is still looking at the positives from the match.

“Without a doubt, we’re disappointed to just have the one point today (Saturday), I thought in both halves we played well and by the end of it we were disappointed to come out of it with a draw,” Gallen said.

“It’s a tough place to come mind you, first time there has been fans back in the ground for a long time, and I thought Newport’s fans were excellent and sort of pulled them through.

Theo Archibald of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The over riding factor for us is that we’re disappointed to pick up just a point.”

The home side were awarded a penalty just before the break, however, and Matthew Dolan beat Lawrence Vigouroux from the spot to level things up.

“I haven’t seen it again, I think I felt at the time we gave the referee a decision to make, and I wasn’t surprised that he pointed to the spot.

“We’ve had a few penalties given against us this year, particular at Carlisle that wasn’t, but that is one where the referee has got to make a decision. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn’t. On this occasion it didn’t.

“Having said that the boys rallied round very well at the start of the second-half.”

The former Millwall assistant was however full of praise for both Harry Smith who takes his tally up to four goals for the season.

“Harry Smith is obviously a big threat from set-pieces, big threat from long throws and crosses in general, and open play.

“He’s made a very good start to his Leyton Orient career, I think it’s his third and fourth goals, we’re very pleased with Harry and we do believe there is goals in Harry as we do believe there is goals in Aaron Drinan, Theo Archibald and Paul Smyth when he gets fit.”