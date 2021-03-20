Wilkinson earns Leyton Orient win in Wales

Published: 3:07 PM March 20, 2021

Leyton Orient returned to winning ways with a narrow victory against high-flying Newport County in a lunchtime kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Conor Wilkinson netted the winner just after the hour when he turned home Dan Kemp's low cross although his effort initially seemed to be ruled out, before Samuel Barrott overruled his lineman's decision to award the goal.

The goal came after County had been the better of two sides with Nicky Maynard drawing Lawrence Vigouroux into a fine save at his near post before Joss Labadie headed against the post from Matty Dolan's free kick.

But the O's grew more into the game and they could have doubled their lead with Danny Johnson and Kemp going close and victory in Wales will no doubt give them much needed confidence after picking up only one win on their travels in 2021 and their sixth away triumph of the season.

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation and made four changes from their 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United.

You may also want to watch:

Tunji Akinola, Joe Widdowson, Johnson and McAnuff himself were all restored to the starting line-up and, despite Sam Ling being named on the bench, there was no place in the squad for Exiles loanee Tristian Abrahams, the suspended James Brophy or Nick Freeman.

Despite controlling the early stages, it was the hosts who grew into the game and could have opened the scoring after 16 minutes through Maynard after he won the ball from Dan Happe inside the penalty area.

But the former Bluebirds forward was denied by an excellent save by Vigouroux as he parried the ball round the post.

County went even closer seven minutes later after Jake Scrimshaw won a free kick on the touchline and Dolan's inswinging delivery was glanced on by Labadie and beat Vigouroux but not the post, as Jamie Turley was able to get the ball clear.

Mike Flynn's side continued to dominate with Labadie going close after going for goal from just outside the box but Happe bravely got himself in the way to deny County's captain as both sides went into half-time all square.

Orient did have their first shot on target eight minutes after half-time when Wilkinson's low strike from the edge of the area was saved well by Nick Townsend low down to his left, before getting up quickly to smother the danger.

And the Republic of Ireland under-21 international had the ball in the back of the net on 61 minutes when he turned home Kemp's ball across the face of goal from just a couple of yards out.

The linesman waved his flag to signal the forward was offside, much to the disappointment of visitors. However, after talking with his linesman, Barrott eventually gave the goal to hand Wilkinson his 11th goal in all competitions this season.

The O's went close to doubling their lead after Kemp's fantastic free-kick found Happe but the defender couldn't get enough on it as the ball went agonisingly behind for a goal-kick.

Former Cardiff City forward Johnson then dragged his shot wide of Townsend's goal before Kemp curled an effort past the post as Orient ended a run of four games without a win to move up to 13th in the table ahead of the later games in League Two.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Turley, Happe, Widdowson, Clay, Cisse (Kyprianou 46), Wilkinson, Kemp, McAnuff, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ling, Coulson, Dayton, Dennis, Sweeney.

Referee: Samuel Barrott.