Match Report
League Two
Newport County A.F.C
Dolan 45+2 pen Telford 79
Leyton Orient F.C
Smith 34, 53
Leyton Orient draw positives from point at Newport County
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient had to settle for a League Two point in Wales after seeing two leads wiped out by Newport County.
O's lined up with three at the back at Rodney Parade and went close to opening the scoring on 12 minutes when Aaron Drinan, picked out by Darren Pratley, was denied by a superb double save from Joe Day.
Lawrence Vigouroux saved with his legs as Newport looked to respond from a corner four minutes later, with Craig Clay seeing a volley pushed away by Day midway through the half.
O's took the lead on 34 minutes, though, when Theo Archibald's inswinging corner was nodded home by Harry Smith and it was nearly 2-0 soon after as Day kept out Archibald's free-kick.
The home side were awarded a penalty just before the break, however, and Matthew Dolan beat Vigouroux from the spot to level things up.
You may also want to watch:
There was a standing ovation for the late Justin Edinburgh, who had managed both clubs, in the 49th minute, and O's regained the lead soon after when Smith struck for a second time, nodding home Pratley's cross.
Clay saw a shot deflected behind after some patient build-up play on 76 minutes, but Newport were back on terms three minutes later through substitute Dom Telford.
Most Read
- 1 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
- 2 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
- 3 Plea as council recommends closing Newham City Farm for good
- 4 Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham
- 5 London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
- 6 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 7 Man in 'critical condition' after crash in Canning Town
- 8 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
- 9 London set for mini heatwave, with chance of 25C temperatures
- 10 Jailed Maryland man who made £1m from forged ID ordered to repay nearly £30k
Connor Wood lashed a shot wide on 84 minutes as the visitors looked to restore their lead, but was then booked as Callum Reilly and Dan Kemp were sent on for Drinan and Archibald in two late changes by Kenny Jackett.
But there was to be no late winner as it ended all square and O's returned across the border with a point to show for their efforts.
Orient: Vigouroux, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, James, Pratley, Clay, Wood, Drinan (Reilly 90), Smith, Archibald (Kemp 90).
Unused subs: Omotoye, Papadopolous, Sweeney, Byrne, Nkrumah.
Attendance: 3845 (including 396 Orient fans).