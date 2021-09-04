Leyton Orient draw positives from point at Newport County

Published: 4:58 PM September 4, 2021

Harry Smith of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient had to settle for a League Two point in Wales after seeing two leads wiped out by Newport County.

O's lined up with three at the back at Rodney Parade and went close to opening the scoring on 12 minutes when Aaron Drinan, picked out by Darren Pratley, was denied by a superb double save from Joe Day.

Lawrence Vigouroux saved with his legs as Newport looked to respond from a corner four minutes later, with Craig Clay seeing a volley pushed away by Day midway through the half.

O's took the lead on 34 minutes, though, when Theo Archibald's inswinging corner was nodded home by Harry Smith and it was nearly 2-0 soon after as Day kept out Archibald's free-kick.

The home side were awarded a penalty just before the break, however, and Matthew Dolan beat Vigouroux from the spot to level things up.

You may also want to watch:

There was a standing ovation for the late Justin Edinburgh, who had managed both clubs, in the 49th minute, and O's regained the lead soon after when Smith struck for a second time, nodding home Pratley's cross.

Clay saw a shot deflected behind after some patient build-up play on 76 minutes, but Newport were back on terms three minutes later through substitute Dom Telford.

Connor Wood lashed a shot wide on 84 minutes as the visitors looked to restore their lead, but was then booked as Callum Reilly and Dan Kemp were sent on for Drinan and Archibald in two late changes by Kenny Jackett.

But there was to be no late winner as it ended all square and O's returned across the border with a point to show for their efforts.

Orient: Vigouroux, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, James, Pratley, Clay, Wood, Drinan (Reilly 90), Smith, Archibald (Kemp 90).

Unused subs: Omotoye, Papadopolous, Sweeney, Byrne, Nkrumah.

Attendance: 3845 (including 396 Orient fans).