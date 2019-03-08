Search

Newham youngsters surprised with trip to Women's World Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 July 2019

Youngsters from Newham got to visit the Women's World Cup. Picture: Goals4Girls

Youngsters from Newham got to visit the Women's World Cup. Picture: Goals4Girls

Several young footballers from Newham were given the chance to watch some of the Women's World Cup in France recently.

Football development programme Goals4Girls joined together with with Visa, Twitter and The Telegraph to take 15 students from three different schools based in Newham on the trip.

It was part of the Through Her Eyes campaign, which documents the journeys of young female football fans.

Staff at the programme said: "This has been an incredibly inspiring experience for these girls.

"Being at grassroots level and being exposed to that level of football, especially in France as some of them haven't ever ventured out of London let alone another country, is just amazing and we can't thank The Telegraph enough.

"This will be an experience that stays with them for a lifetime."

Goals4Girls aims to mix football coaching with off the pitch mentoring to inspire and engage girls from the ages of 11-16.

