Newham youngsters enjoy sports camp at Calverton Primary School

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 April 2019

Youngsters from across Newham took part in a sports camp at Calverton Primary School (pic: Rob Cooper)

Archant

Youngsters from the borough were kept busy during the recent half-term break

Youngsters from across the London Borough of Newham have been kept active over the Easter holidays at a sports camp hosted by Calverton Primary School.

The highly-active event saw the youngsters take part in a variety of different sports during their time off from school.

As part of the camp, those in attendance took part in a series of activities that centred around football, badminton and tennis among other sports.

There was also the chance for the youngsters to take part in games in addition to sporting activities, such as a hunt for Easter eggs.

At the end of the week, medals were given out to those in attendance to reward the best player and the most improve player across the various sports.

The sessions were run by Robert Cooper, who has been a teacher at Calverton for the past two years.

“The children love coming to the event and not only do they get to showcase their skills, it keeps them off the streets and gives them an interest,” he said.

