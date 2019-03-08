Search

Newham youngsters impress in variety of sports to win at London Youth Games finals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2019

St Francis Primary School won the Year Three & Four Mixed Sportshall Athleticsl Competition at the London Youth Games for Newham (pic: Langdon Academy)

A round-up of recent Newham successes at the London Youth Games

There has been plenty of success for schools from Newham at the London Youth Games Spring Finals.

Sandringham Primary School represented Newham in the Year Three & Four Mixed New Age Kurling competition.

In total, 18 schools competed in the finals with the teams split into three groups of six in the initial pool stage.

Sandringham finished top of their group, which was enough to see them progress to the quarter-finals.

The Newham representatives then beat Rhodes Avenue of Haringey 3-1 to reach the final four.

A 5-0 success over Barnet’s Goldbeaters saw Sandringham move through to the final of the competition.

There, they met Enfield school Prince of Wales, but a 3-2 success for the Newham side saw them win the title.

Langdon Academy represented the borough in the Year Seven Boys Sportshall Athletics Competition, where they swept all before them.

The youngsters, who were competing with eight other schools, finished top in both the track and field standings to claim the overall title.

There was success too in the Under-13 Girls Handball Competition, where Newham were represented again by Langdon.

Eight teams took part in the competition and were split into two groups of four in the initial group stage.

Langdon progressed after finishing second in their group, before going on to beat Haringey’s Alexandra Park in the semi-finals.

That saw Langdon face Bower Park of Havering in the final, with the Newham school prevailing 3-2 to be crowned London champions.

Kingsford Community School represented Newham in the Under-13 Boys Handball Competition and also came away with the overall win.

Again, the competition initially saw the eight teams taking part split into two groups of four.

After finishing top of their pool, Kingsford beat Southwark rivals Harris Academy 4-3 in the semi-finals, before a 2-1 success over St Aloysius of Islington in the final.

In the Year Five & Six Mixed Sporthalls Athletics Event, St Francis Primary School came fifth for Newham.

