Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham youngsters enjoy sports camp at Calverton Primary School

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 February 2019

Calverton Primary School hosted a half-term sports camp for youngsters from across Newham (pic: Robert Cooper)

Calverton Primary School hosted a half-term sports camp for youngsters from across Newham (pic: Robert Cooper)

Archant

Youngsters from the borough were kept busy during the recent half-term break

Youngsters from across the London Borough of Newham were kept active over the recent half-term break at a sports camp hosted by Calverton Primary School.

The half-term event saw the youngsters take part in a variety of different sports during their time off from school.

As part of the camp, those in attendance took part in a series activities that centred around football, badminton and tennis among other sports.

There was also the chance for the youngsters to take part in games in addition to sporting activities, such as a hunt for Haribo sweets.

At the end of the week, medals were given out to those in attendance to reward the best player and the most improve player across the various sports.

The sessions were run by Robert Cooper, who has been a teacher at Calverton for the past two years.

“The children love coming to the event and not only do they get to showcase their skills, it keeps them off the streets and gives them an interest.”

Most Read

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Forest Gate Girl Guide selected for Mongolia expedition

Girl Ranger Ophelia Scalzo is preparing for her trip to Mongolia after a lengthy selection process: “It’s going to be so different. I’m looking forward to the complete cultural change.” Picture: Christopher Scalzo.

Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

Floral tributes left for George Ciortan who was knocked down and killed by a car on Ilford Hill.

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Forest Gate Girl Guide selected for Mongolia expedition

Girl Ranger Ophelia Scalzo is preparing for her trip to Mongolia after a lengthy selection process: “It’s going to be so different. I’m looking forward to the complete cultural change.” Picture: Christopher Scalzo.

Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

Floral tributes left for George Ciortan who was knocked down and killed by a car on Ilford Hill.

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham youngsters enjoy sports camp at Calverton Primary School

Calverton Primary School hosted a half-term sports camp for youngsters from across Newham (pic: Robert Cooper)

Visit pharmacists for minor health problems, doctors urge

GPs have advised that people feeling under the weather visit their pharmacist. Picture: PA

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists